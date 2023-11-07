Expand / Collapse search
DC mayor, DoorDash provides free dash cameras for delivery and ride-share drivers amid uptick of carjackings

The program is funded in part by a $500,000 investment from DoorDash

Local government in Washington, D.C., began distributing free dash cameras for ride-share and delivery drivers in the nation's capital amid an uptick with carjackings.

"We encourage eligible ride-share and delivery drivers to take advantage of this free dash cam distribution program," Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a press release

"Cameras help deter crime and video evidence is often critical for closing cases. These dash cams are one more tool we have for keeping people safe and holding criminals accountable," Bowser said.

D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department, the Mayor’s Nightlife Office and D.C.’s Department of For-Hire Vehicles put on the distribution in conjunction with the popular food delivery service, DoorDash.

DoorDash, Deliveroo, Glovo and Uber Eats apps

DoorDash, Deliveroo, Glovo and Uber Eats apps icons are seen on the smartphone screen. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images/File / Getty Images)

The program, announced earlier this year, is funded in part by a $500,000 investment from DoorDash.

Ride-share drivers in Washington D.C. must show a valid D.C. driver's license, proof they work for a ride-share or delivery company, and vehicle information.

The Mayor’s Office of Nightlife & Culture announced, in an X post, that the free dash cameras would be distributed at 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 7 and 14, at RFK Parking Lot 3, located at 2400 East Capitol Street NE, with no appointment necessary.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, DoorDash’s Head of U.S. Public Policy John Horton said that they hope the program will help drivers have a "peace of mind" when they are driving.

A DoorDash Inc. delivery bag

A DoorDash driver's delivery bag. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images/File / Getty Images)

"We’re constantly working to make dashing even safer, and hope that everyone participating in this program will have even greater peace of mind when out on the road," Horton said. "We are incredibly grateful for our continued partnership with the Bowser administration and their leadership on this important issue. We hope that our work together will collectively help ensure a safer future for the District."

Sumayya Lane said that signing up for the free dash camera was a no-brainer for her.

"This camera that I got, it makes me feel a little safer so that if they see that there’s a camera in here, I think it's sort of like a deterrent that they’re not going to do anything, because they know they’re being recorded," Lane told FOX 5 D.C.