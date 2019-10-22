Expand / Collapse search
Daycare owner crafts sturdy wooden toys after saying enough to flimsy products

By FOXBusiness
Bannor Toys CEO and founder Stacey Bannor on creating handmade, wooden toys that are meant to last.video

This company gives classic toys a modern spin

Bannor Toys CEO and founder Stacey Bannor on creating handmade, wooden toys that are meant to last.

An all-American toy company is putting a modern twist on classic toys in order to promote creativity.Bannor Toys CEO Stacey Bannor co-founded her company out of necessity to create toys that would last. She was running her daycare out-of-home, constantly replacing and maintaining broken toys, peeling stickers and dead batteries, she told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo.

“My husband just said 'I’m going to make some toys,'” Bannor said on Tuesday adding that “the response from the kids and the parents was astounding, so we just kind of went with it.”

The toys are hand-drawn and put through a computer which cuts them out before they are hand-sanded, routered and finished, she said. Then, beeswax and a flaxseed oil finish is applied to finish the process.

“So they’re organic and safe for your little ones,” Bannon said.

Bunny Push Toy (Bannor Toys)

What’s more, all the materials are sourced and made in America.

“We use all American lumber and we manufacture here,” Bannor said. “We do get the silicone in our packaging from China and then we have it safety tested here. So it meets all standards.”

Prices range from $10 to $150 with the option to personalize any item, she said.