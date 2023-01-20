Davos Highlights: Intel CEO, Larry Summers, Dan Yergin and Sen. Manchin

This year's World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, has been one of the most interesting as business and geopolitical leaders returned for the first time in person post-pandemic. And there was no shortage of issues to discuss.

Global inflation, a U.S. recession, the debt ceiling and Russia's invasion of Ukraine topped the many issues.

FOX Business looks back on some of the most notable newsmakers from the confab.

BANK OF AMERICA CEO

Bank of America's Brian Moynihan shared his thoughts on the U.S. recession and warned how it may impact wealth.

INTEL CEO

Pat Gelsinger said semiconductor industry investments are "critical" for the global economy's future and claimed the U.S. CHIPS and Science Act was a "turning point" in global competition with China.

LARRY SUMMERS

Harvard Professor Larry Summers, who served in both the Clinton and Obama administrations, expressed his wariness about inflation.

"To suppose that some kind of relenting on an inflation target will be a salvation would be a costly error," Summers said. He added that while tackling inflation will cause a recession, an even greater recession will occur if the Federal Reserve can't get inflation under control.

S&P GLOBAL VICE CHAIRMAN DANIEL YERGIN

Daniel Yergin, a Pulitzer Prize winner for his book, "The Prize: The Epic Quest For Oil, Money & Power," warned of underinvestment in oil and gas because energy independence is "taken for granted" in America.

UNITED STATES SENATOR JOE MANCHIN

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said, "The problem that we have is the open press system and basically all the platforms."

