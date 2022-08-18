Cryptos fall, BBBY shares continue drop and more: Friday's 5 things to know

Here are the key events taking place on Friday that could impact trading.

CRYPTO DROP: Cryptocurrencies fell sharply on Friday dragging bitcoin to a three-week low. The reason for the drop was not immediately known. Bitcoin fell as much as 7.7% to $21,404 over a few minutes overnight. Bitcoin rebounded a bit to nearly $22,000 but was down more than 2% in the past week.

For the month, the cryptocurrency was off by more than 1% and down more than 49% year-to-date.

Ethereum fell more than 5% to around $1,700 and is down more than 1% in the past week.

BED, BATH & BEYOND: Shares of the retailer plunged another 40% in after-hours trading after investor Ryan Cohen sold his shares for average prices between $18.68 to $29.22 per share, a regulatory filing said .

The GameStop chair sold the stock Tuesday and Wednesday.

The after-hours drop follows a nearly 20% fall in the regular trading session.

Cohen’s interest in Bed Bath & Beyond sent shares on a rollercoaster ride this week.

BILL.COM: Shares surged 20% in after-hours trading. The provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates financial operations topped Wall Street revenue and profit estimates. Fiscal fourth-quarter revenue grew 156% to $200.2 million. Analysts expected $183.1 million. Core revenue, which consists of subscription and transaction fees, rose 151% to $194.8 million.

The net loss for the three months that ended June more than doubled to $84.9 million from $41.9 million. The non-GAAP loss was 3 cents, beating the analyst estimate of 14 cents.

GIGACLOUD TECHNOLOGY: The e-commerce company made its debut on the Nasdaq on Thursday, a rare initial public offering by a Chinese company, according to the Wall Street Journal. The company’s stock jumped 28% to $15.69. It is an online platform that connects manufacturers of bulky consumer items with buyers around the world, raised $36 million in gross proceeds after selling 2.94 million Class A shares. The deal valued the company at $486 million.

OIL PRICES: Edged lower on Friday, putting the brakes on a rally in the last couple of days. Investors tried to weigh hopes for strong fuel demand after a larger-than-expected drawdown in U.S. crude stocks.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was around $90.00 a barrel, following a 2.7% increase in the previous session. Brent crude futures traded around $96.00 a barrel after settling 3.1% higher on Thursday.

Still, the benchmark contracts were headed for weekly losses of about 1.5%.