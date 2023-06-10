Cryptocurrencies drop following week of regulatory crackdown

Cryptocurrencies were selling-off Saturday following a week that saw lawsuits brought against exchanges and the delisting on some tokens.

Bitcoin was trading at around $25,700, lower by more than 2%.

For the week, Bitcoin was down nearly 3%.

Ethereum was trading at approximately $1,700 or lower by more than 5%.

For the week, Ethereum was trading lower by more than 3%.

Dogecoin was trading at 6 cents, down by more than 13%.

The latest move to roil the markets on Friday was when Robinhood Markets announced it was delisting Solana, Cardano and Polygon as of June 27.

All three tokens were suffering double-digits declines.

Earlier in the week, the Securities and Exchange Commission started launching lawsuits against Binance Holdings Ltd., Binance Holdings and Coinbase.

In a 136-page complaint filed in federal court, the SEC accused Binance and the company’s CEO of operating a "web of deception."

With its 13 total charges, the SEC complaint accused Binance Holdings, Zhao, BAM Trading and BAM Management US Holdings of committing breaches of the Securities Act and the Exchange Act, two U.S. laws pertaining to securities.

A day later, Coinbase, the largest U.S. cryptocurrency platform, was also sued.

On Friday Binance.US said it is suspending U.S. dollar deposits and that its banking partners are preparing to pause fiat dollar withdrawal channels as early as June 13,

