Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrencies drop following week of regulatory crackdown

Robinhood Markets announced it was delisting Solana, Cardano and Polygon in the latest move to unnerve the markets

O'Leary Ventures Chairman Kevin O'Leary discusses his plans to build an oil refinery and reacts to the SEC's lawsuits against crypto exchanges Binance and Coinbase on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

Kevin O'Leary: Binance is facing 'really serious' charges

Cryptocurrencies were selling-off Saturday following a week that saw lawsuits brought against exchanges and the delisting on some tokens.

Bitcoin was trading at around $25,700, lower by more than 2%.

For the week, Bitcoin was down nearly 3%.

Ethereum was trading at approximately $1,700 or lower by more than 5%.

BINANCE.US SUSPENDS USD DEPOSITS AFTER REGULATORS CRACKDOWN

Cryptocurencies

Representations of cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum and DogeCoin. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

For the week, Ethereum was trading lower by more than 3%.

Dogecoin was trading at 6 cents, down by more than 13%.

The latest move to roil the markets on Friday was when Robinhood Markets announced it was delisting Solana, Cardano and Polygon as of June 27.

All three tokens were suffering double-digits declines.

CRYPTO EXCHANGE BINANCE, CEO HIT WITH CHARGES IN SEC LAWSUIT

Earlier in the week, the Securities and Exchange Commission started launching lawsuits against Binance Holdings Ltd., Binance Holdings and Coinbase.

In a 136-page complaint filed in federal court, the SEC accused Binance and the company’s CEO of operating a "web of deception."

With its 13 total charges, the SEC complaint accused Binance Holdings, Zhao, BAM Trading and BAM Management US Holdings of committing breaches of the Securities Act and the Exchange Act, two U.S. laws pertaining to securities.

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao

Changpeng Zhao, founder and chief executive officer of Binance. (REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

A day later, Coinbase, the largest U.S. cryptocurrency platform, was also sued.

On Friday Binance.US said it is suspending U.S. dollar deposits and that its banking partners are preparing to pause fiat dollar withdrawal channels as early as June 13, 

Reuters contributed to this report.