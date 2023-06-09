Binance.US suspends USD deposits after regulators crackdown

The U.S. arm of the world's largest crypto exchange is suspending U.S. dollar deposits.

Binance.US says its banking partners are preparing to pause fiat dollar withdrawal channels as early as June 13,

The announcement comes just days after U.S. regulators sued Binance and its CEO Changpeng Zhao.

The firm made the announcement in a tweet on Thursday night.

CRYPTO EXCHANGE BINANCE, CEO HIT WITH CHARGES IN SEC LAWSUIT

The company says it is taking "proactive steps" in its transition to a crypto-only exchange for the time being.

Trading, staking, deposits and withdrawals in crypto would remain fully operational, the exchange said in a notice to its customers.

In a 136-page complaint filed in federal court, the SEC accused Binance and the company’s CEO of operating a "web of deception."

BINANCE, COINBASE CEOS' FORTUNES TAKE HIT AFTER SEC CRYPTO LAWSUITS

With its 13 total charges, the SEC complaint accused Binance Holdings, Zhao, BAM Trading and BAM Management US Holdings of committing breaches of the Securities Act and the Exchange Act, two U.S. laws pertaining to securities.

A day later, Coinbase, the largest U.S. cryptocurrency platform, was also sued.

.On Thursday, U.S. financial regulators said they supported a freeze on Binance's assets, according to a U.S. SEC filing.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX BUSINESS' REAL-TIME CRYPTOCURRENCY PRICING DATA

Binance.US said in its tweet that the SEC's take on cryptocurrency is "extremely aggressive and intimidating," adding that it has created challenges between the exchange and its banking partners.

FOX Business' Joe Toppe and Reuters contributed to this report.