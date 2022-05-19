Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Cryptocurrency

Crypto market seeing ‘classic, risk-off’ response: Bitwise CIO

Bitcoin hovering below $30K, other crypto assets join selloff

close
Bitwise Asset Management chief investment officer Matt Hougan argues continued volatility will result in a ‘stronger’ cryptocurrency industry. video

Crypto market reacting to SEC chair a ‘classic, risk-off’ response: Expert

Bitwise Asset Management chief investment officer Matt Hougan argues continued volatility will result in a ‘stronger’ cryptocurrency industry.

Reacting to cryptocurrencies joining the market selloff, with bitcoin hovering just below $30,000 Thursday morning, Bitwise Asset Management chief investment officer Matt Hougan argued the volatility is a "classic, risk-off" macro response to SEC Chairman Gary Gensler predicting the crypto market turmoil isn't quite over yet.

CRYPTO MARKET TURMOIL NOT FINISHED YET, S.E.C.'S GENSLER PREDICTS

MATT HOUGAN: What's behind this selling is macro news. This market is selling off alongside high volatility tech stocks, the Nasdaq, etc. It's all driven because Chairman Powell at the Fed is intent on pushing us into a recession, if that's what's needed to contain inflation. That's causing all risk assets to selloff and that's what we see in crypto.

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan argues bitcoin's selloff is just a reaction to SEC Chairman Gensler predicting the crypto market turmoil isn't finished, on "Mornings with Maria" Thursday, May 19, 2022. (Getty Images / iStock)

Bitcoin is holding up the best. Etherium, the second-largest asset, is selling off more and altcoins are selling off even more. So this is a classic, risk-off response. I do think you're seeing regulators push for more investor protections. That's a story we've seen before. That's a story we saw in 2018. The last time there was a big crypto bear market, we saw a crackdown on the ICO market from regulators.

So we have seen this story before. What comes out of this is a stronger crypto industry in the end, but I do think there could be continued volatility in this space until we get past this macro-driven environment.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

close
Bitwise Asset Management chief investment officer Matt Hougan says over long periods of time, crypto investments increase portfolio returns. video

Crypto serves as ‘amazing tool’ for long-term investment: Expert

Bitwise Asset Management chief investment officer Matt Hougan says over long periods of time, crypto investments increase portfolio returns.