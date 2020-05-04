Coronavirus forces record drop in factory orders in March

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - New orders for U.S.-made goods fell more than expected in March and could sink further as disruptions from the novel coronavirus fracture supply chains and depress exports.

The Commerce Department said on Monday factory orders dropped 10.3%. Data for February was revised down to show orders dipping 0.1% instead of being unchanged as previously reported.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast factory orders tumbling 9.7% in March.

