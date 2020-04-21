LabCorp at-home coronavirus test gets FDA emergency authorization

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The Food and Drug Administration gave emergency authorization to LabCorp's at-home novel coronavirus test kit Tuesday, LabCorp said in a press release.

The life science company's stock rose on the news Tuesday.

The self-administered test kit, which does not require a clinician, is currently being offered only to health care workers and first responders who may have been exposed to the virus or have virus symptoms.

LabCorp is selling it for $119 on its website, and consumers must first fill out a survey to determine if they are eligible to buy it.

LabCorp says it intends to make the kit available to the broader public "in the coming weeks."

"LabCorp continues to develop new ways to help patients and healthcare providers fight the COVID-19 crisis through our leading testing capabilities and deep scientific and research expertise," Adam Schechter, president and CEO of LabCorp, said in a statement.

Users collect a sample using a nasal swab and ship the sample to a LabCorp testing lab, and results can be accessed online.

"Our at-home collection kits are designed to make it easier and safer to test healthcare workers and first responders during this important time," Schechter added.

LabCorp is one of several science and medical companies working closely with the Trump administration to create and distribute COVID-19 tests as the country faces a shortage.

The Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General interviewed 323 hospitals across 46 States in March and issued a report on April 6 that found most U.S. hospitals are experiencing testing shortages and extended wait times for test results.

