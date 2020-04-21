CDC says coronavirus prompts rise in calls to poison centers

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

The coronavirus has led to an additional health concern.

The pandemic has led to a sharp increase in calls to poison centers due to the use of cleaners and disinfectants, according to a report issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The numbers of calls rose at the beginning of March and was seen across all age groups, however the exposures among children under five years of age represented a large percentage of calls.

During first three months of the year, poison centers received 45,550 exposure calls related to cleaners and disinfectants, representing an overall increase of 20.4 percent.

CAN COMPANIES BE LIABLE FOR CORONAVIRUS WHEN EMPLOYEES RETURN TO WORK?

Bleaches accounted for the largest percentage increase at 62.1, nonalcohol disinfectants 36.7 percent and hand sanitizers 36.7 percent.

Inhalation represented the largest percentage increase from 2019 to 2020 among exposures with an increase of 35.3 percent for all cleaners and an increase of 108.8 percent for all disinfectants.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Consumers are reminded to work in a well ventilated area, follow label directions, wear protective equipment and keep chemicals out of the reach of children.