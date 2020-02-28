Coronavirus will force Fed rate cut: El-Erian

The fast-spreading coronavirus will spur an interest-rate cut by the Federal Reserve, Mohamed El-Erian predicts.

The best-case scenario would be a coordinated action from central banks around the world, said El-Erian, the chief economic adviser at the German investment bank Allianz, but simply restoring confidence is the priority.

“This is about confidence, about the Chinese worker going back to the factory. About people being willing to travel again. About public gatherings being a safe place in Europe,” El-Erian told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Friday.

“Lower interest rates can help on the balance sheet side, but they’re not going to help to restore confidence. What we need is also a medical advance that suggests that even if you get sick, the chances of something bad happening to you are lower and lower, and the best way to do that, honestly, is through a vaccine.”

