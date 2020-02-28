Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

The Fed

Coronavirus will force Fed rate cut: El-Erian

'This is about confidence'

By FOXBusiness
close
Allianz Chief Economic Adviser Mohamed El-Erian discusses the impact of coronavirus on markets and what options are available to the Fed.video

How is coronavirus hitting corporate profits?

Allianz Chief Economic Adviser Mohamed El-Erian discusses the impact of coronavirus on markets and what options are available to the Fed.

The fast-spreading coronavirus will spur an interest-rate cut by the Federal Reserve, Mohamed El-Erian predicts.

Continue Reading Below

The best-case scenario would be a coordinated action from central banks around the world, said El-Erian, the chief economic adviser at the German investment bank Allianz, but simply restoring confidence is the priority.

CORONAVIRUS TO ERASE S&P 500 PROFIT GROWTH THIS YEAR: GOLDMAN SACHS

“This is about confidence, about the Chinese worker going back to the factory. About people being willing to travel again. About public gatherings being a safe place in Europe,” El-Erian told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Friday.

“Lower interest rates can help on the balance sheet side, but they’re not going to help to restore confidence. What we need is also a medical advance that suggests that even if you get sick, the chances of something bad happening to you are lower and lower, and the best way to do that, honestly, is through a vaccine.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

This story is developing. Check back for updates.