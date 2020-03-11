Expand / Collapse search
Airplanes

FAA waives minimum flight requirement to help airlines canceling flights

Airlines are taking a beating due to the coronavirus outbreak

By FOXBusiness
Morning Business Outlook: American Airlines and Delta announce reduction in domestic and international service; New York Auto Show delaying the annual event because of the coronavirus, the first time the event has been postponed since World War II.video

American and Delta announce flight reductions; New York Auto Show postponed due to coronavirus

Morning Business Outlook: American Airlines and Delta announce reduction in domestic and international service; New York Auto Show delaying the annual event because of the coronavirus, the first time the event has been postponed since World War II.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday it will help airlines canceling flights because of the coronavirus outbreak by waiving a requirement for airlines to use their slots at congested airports.

"Under normal circumstances, airlines can lose their slots at congested airports if they don’t use them at least 80 percent of the time," FAA said in a press release.

TSA CONFIRMS CORONAVIRUS IN 3 CALIFORNIA AGENTS

The waiver will extend through May 31 and apply to the following airports:

  • John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York
  • Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport
  • New York LaGuardia Airport

FAA will also give credit to airlines for flights canceled due to coronavirus through May 31 at Chicago O'Hare International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport and San Francisco International Airport when it considers future flight schedules.

Inside the gate hall area of Terminal 1 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City. (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

FAA's decision comes shortly after three TSA agents working at Mineta San Jose International Airport in California tested positive for coronavirus.

