TSA confirms coronavirus in 3 California agents

Three Transportation Security Administration agents working at Mineta San Jose International Airport have tested positive for coronavirus, TSA confirmed.

"The officers are receiving medical care and all TSA employees they have come in contact with over the past 14 days are quarantined at home," TSA said in a statement. "Screening checkpoints remain open and the agency is working with the CDC, as well as the California Department of Public Health and the Santa Clara County Public Health Department to monitor the situation as well as the health and safety of our employees and the traveling public."

California had more than 100 non-repatriated cases of the virus as of Tuesday. Twenty-seven deaths have been reported in the U.S.

The news about the TSA employees comes as U.S. public health officials warn high-risk Americans to greatly reduce their travel.

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci warned Americans with underlying health conditions against boarding cruise ships and airplanes.

"If you are an individual that has an underlying condition right now, not wait, you should start to distance yourself from the risk: crowds, getting on a long plane trip and, above all, don't get on a cruise ship," Fauci said on "Fox News Sunday."

