Corn, wheat, soy rally on U.S.-China trade hopes, export demand

The news that the U.S. and China had essentially reached a trade deal that would prevent additional tariffs being tacked on to Chinese goods on Sunday, helped send commodity markets higher.

U.S. corn, wheat and soybean futures rose on Thursday on fresh export demand and renewed hopes for a trade agreement with China after U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted that a deal with Beijing was "very close," analysts told Reuters.

Chicago Board of Trade March corn futures settled up 6-1/2 cents at $3.77-3/4 per bushel, their biggest single-day advance in nearly two weeks.

CBOT March wheat ended up 11 cents at $5.30-1/4 a bushel and January soybeans rose 4-3/4 cents to settle at $8.98-1/4 a bushel.

All three markets advanced after the Trump tweet and the Wall Street Journal reported that U.S. negotiators had offered to suspend tariffs due to go into effect Dec. 15.

China is the world's largest soybean importer.