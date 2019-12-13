Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Conservative Kochs praise Democrat Torres Small for Farmworkers Bill

Associated Press
House passes farm bill granting large scale amnesty to illegal immigrants

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A group funded by the powerful conservative-leaning Koch network is praising a Democratic congresswoman in New Mexico for joining a bipartisan effort to pass a farmworkers residency bill.

Americans for Prosperity is scheduled Friday to launch a direct mail and digital campaign thanking U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small and other Democrats and Republicans who supported the Farm Workforce Modernization Act.

The bill, which passed the U.S. House on Wednesday, would give farmworkers in the country illegally a pathway to permanent residence.

If approved by the Senate and signed into law by President Donald Trump, the bill would also change regulations surrounding H-2A temporary farmworkers.

Americans for Prosperity also credited U.S. Reps. Tom Reed, R-New York, and Abigail Davis Spanberger, D-Virginia.