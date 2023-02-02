Coinbase shares surge after lawsuit tossed by judge

Shares of Coinbase rallied on Thursday after a federal judge shut down a proposed class action lawsuit against the cryptocurrency exchange the day before.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC. 79.33 +13.63 +20.75%

The U.S.-based firm's stock price surged more than 23% on the news that U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer dismissed the case brought in Manhattan by customers who claim Coinbase sold unregistered securities and failed to register as a broker-dealer.

Engelmayer scrapped the plaintiffs' claims with prejudice, meaning they cannot be brought again.

Reuters contributed to this report.