Coca-Cola to pay $6 billion in back taxes and interest to the IRS after tax court ruling

Coca-Cola announced Friday it will pay $6 billion in back taxes and interest after a ruling in a case dating back nearly 20 years with the IRS.

The dispute covers fiscal years 2007-09, which is when the IRS claimed Coca-Cola should have reported a higher income as a result of international transfer pricing.

"The company looks forward to the opportunity to begin the appellate process and, as part of that process, will pay the agreed-upon liability and interest," Coca-Cola said in a statement.

The soda company said it plans to appeal the ruling, which was delivered in two sentences by U.S. Tax Court Judge Albert Lauber.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Atlanta-based Coca-Cola said in a recent filing it would update its tax reserves if the company does not win its appeal.

Coca-Cola has 90 days to request a review of the decision by a federal appellate court.

The Wall Street Journal reported the company believes "it is more likely than not" that the appeals court will not overrule its tax positions, according to a regulatory report.