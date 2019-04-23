Coca-Cola coffee drink gets wide rollout by end of 2019

Coca-Cola will build on its push to attract coffee lovers later this year with the launch of a coffee-infused drink aimed at workers that need an afternoon boost.

Coke Coffee will launch in more than 25 markets around the world by the end of the year, CEO James Quincey said during an earnings call on Tuesday. The coffee-infused drink has more caffeine than a regular Coca-Cola.

“Coke Coffee was designed to reach consumers during specific occasions and channels like the mid-afternoon energy slump of work,” Quincey said.

The drink’s launch is part of Coca-Cola’s ongoing effort to expand beyond soda to become a “total beverage company,” Quincey added. The company has seen improved results in recent quarters while rolling out new drinks such as flavored diet sodas and Coca-Cola Orange Vanilla.

Aside from Coke Coffee, Coca-Cola will test a new energy drink in Europe and roll out ready-to-drink versions of Costa Coffee beverages later this year. Coca-Cola acquired the British coffeehouse chain for $5.1 billion.

Coca-Cola topped Wall Street’s expectations for quarterly revenue and profit in the first quarter, fueled by demand for its new drink flavors and innovations such as miniature cans. Quincey said sales of Coke Zero Sugar surged by a double-digit percentage.