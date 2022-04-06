Expand / Collapse search
Climbing mortgage rates result in mortgage application slowdown, 12% decline in refinancing: survey

Adjustable-Rate Mortgage activity increased to 6.8% of all activity

Mortgage applications and refinancing continue to decline as rates climb, according to data from the Mortgage Banker’s Association (MBA). 

"The 30-year fixed mortgage rate increased for the fourth consecutive week to 4.90 percent and is now more than 1.5 percentage points higher than a year ago," Joel Kan, MBA’s Associate Vice President of Economic and Industry Forecasting, wrote in a statement. "As higher rates reduce the incentive to refinance, application volume dropped to its lowest level since the spring of 2019."

FED SIGNALS HALF-POINT INTEREST RATE HIKE ‘APPROPRIATE’ AT FUTURE MEETINGS

Housing demand remains high on the back of a hot job market and wage growth: The U.S. economy recorded solid job growth as payrolls jumped by 431,000 in March and the unemployment rate dropped to 3.6% - its lowest level since Feb. 2020. 

Image 1 of 3

FILE - Newly finished development of homes for sale, built by home builder KB Homes, are pictured in Carlsbad, California, January 4, 2011.   REUTERS/Mike Blake | Reuters Photos

But the lack of housing inventory, which resulted in an elevated average purchase price, has restrained the market. 

‘WAVE OF MILLENNIAL BUYERS’ FLOOD THE HOUSING MARKET AMID RECORD-HIGH HOME PRICES: REPORT

"The elevated average purchase loan size, and steeper 8 percent drop in FHA purchase applications, are both indicative of first-time buyers being disproportionately impacted by supply and affordability challenges," Kan added. 

Refinancing activity also dropped to 38.8% - a loss of 1.8% from the previous week, and tumbled over 12% from the same period the previous year. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

One area that saw an increase of activity was the adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) share, which rose to 6.8% of total activity. An ARM will provide a lower initial rate, which might explain the increase of activity: homebuyers will gamble that they can refinance at a later date or that rates might remain low at that time. 

The MBA survey covers over 75% of all U.S. retail residential mortgage applications, and has been conducted weekly since 1990. 