Climbing mortgage rates result in mortgage application slowdown, 12% decline in refinancing: survey
Adjustable-Rate Mortgage activity increased to 6.8% of all activity
Mortgage applications and refinancing continue to decline as rates climb, according to data from the Mortgage Banker’s Association (MBA).
"The 30-year fixed mortgage rate increased for the fourth consecutive week to 4.90 percent and is now more than 1.5 percentage points higher than a year ago," Joel Kan, MBA’s Associate Vice President of Economic and Industry Forecasting, wrote in a statement. "As higher rates reduce the incentive to refinance, application volume dropped to its lowest level since the spring of 2019."
Housing demand remains high on the back of a hot job market and wage growth: The U.S. economy recorded solid job growth as payrolls jumped by 431,000 in March and the unemployment rate dropped to 3.6% - its lowest level since Feb. 2020.
But the lack of housing inventory, which resulted in an elevated average purchase price, has restrained the market.
"The elevated average purchase loan size, and steeper 8 percent drop in FHA purchase applications, are both indicative of first-time buyers being disproportionately impacted by supply and affordability challenges," Kan added.
Refinancing activity also dropped to 38.8% - a loss of 1.8% from the previous week, and tumbled over 12% from the same period the previous year.
One area that saw an increase of activity was the adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) share, which rose to 6.8% of total activity. An ARM will provide a lower initial rate, which might explain the increase of activity: homebuyers will gamble that they can refinance at a later date or that rates might remain low at that time.
The MBA survey covers over 75% of all U.S. retail residential mortgage applications, and has been conducted weekly since 1990.