Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Futures & Commodities

West Coast gas prices far above overall average

By FOXBusiness
close
WSJ’s James Freeman, Vision 4 Funds Distributors VP Heather Zumarraga, Kadina Group President Gary B. Smith and Barron’s senior editor Jack Hough discuss why gas prices in California surged to a five-year high. video

California gas prices hit a five-year high

WSJ’s James Freeman, Vision 4 Funds Distributors VP Heather Zumarraga, Kadina Group President Gary B. Smith and Barron’s senior editor Jack Hough discuss why gas prices in California surged to a five-year high.

Its a tale of two coasts as far as U.S. gas prices are concerned.

Continue Reading Below

Prices in more than half of the cities surveyed fell by several cents while prices mostly rose in cities on the West Coast.

When averaged out, the price of regular-grade gasoline has remained at $2.73 a gallon over the past two weeks, according to the latest Lundberg Survey.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

According to Trilby Lundberg, the attack on Saudi Arabia's key oil processing facility last month had no effect on gas prices.

The price at the pump is 24 cents lower than it was a year ago.

The highest average price in the nation is $4.20 a gallon in San Francisco. The lowest average is $2.17 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

    CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

    The average price of diesel is down a penny, to $3.06 per gallon.

    The Associated Press contributed to this article.