Chipotle's Halloween 'Boorito' discount is back

Chipotle is offering U.S. and Canadian customers a Halloween discount on Wednesday – and digital visitors won’t even need a costume.

Costume-clad customers can order a burrito, bowl or salad option for just $4 on Halloween from 3 p.m. ET to close at participating locations, the company said in a press release. Customers who place an online order for pickup or delivery can get the same deal by using promo code “BOORITO.”

"Boorito is a longstanding Chipotle tradition that's beloved by our fans," said Chris Brandt, chief marketing officer at Chipotle. "We love contributing to the Halloween spirit and seeing our customers show off their fun, creative costumes to celebrate Halloween and enjoy some of their favorite food."

Chipotle is also hosting a costume contest as part of the sales promotion. Customers can post a photo of themselves in costume at a Chipotle location and tag the chain on Instagram for a chance to win a year of free burritos.

The chain will name eight finalists for best costume and allow the public to vote on Instagram.

This year’s contest offers slightly less value to customers than Chipotle’s previous versions. The deal offered $3 entrees last year, according to USA Today.