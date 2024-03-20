Expand / Collapse search
Food and Drinks
Published

Chipotle's 50-for-1 stock split mirrors Walmart

This marks one of the largest stock splits in the history of the New York Stock Exchange

Chipotle's board of directors approved a 50-for-1 split of its common stock, following a similar move by Walmart earlier this year.   

"This is the first stock split in Chipotle's 30-year history, and we believe this will make our stock more accessible to employees as well as a broader range of investors," CFO Jack Hartung said. The stock is currently trading above $2,966 per share. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
CMG CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. 2,932.43 +134.85 +4.82%

If the split, which is one of the largest in New York Stock Exchange history, is approved by shareholders in June, a single share will trade around $58 based on Wednesday's range. The stock has gained over 71% during the last 12 months, beating the S&P 500's 29% rise. 

Chipotle

The announcement comes at a time when the company's stock is sitting at an all-time high due, in part, from "record revenues, profits, and growth," according to Hartung. Shareholders of record as of June 18 will receive the additional shares after the market closes on June 25. 

Chipotle restaurant

A Chipotle restaurant in New York, on July 11, 2023. (Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via / Getty Images)

The burrito maker also announced that it's offering a one-time equity grant for all restaurant general managers as well as crew members who have worked for more than 20 years. 

Chipotle employees

A person works in a Chipotle outlet in Manhattan on Feb. 7, 2022. (Andrew Kelly / Reuters)

CEO Brian Niccol said the grant is an "additional incentive to continue delivering outstanding results and share in the financial success of our Company."

Walmart store in Chicago

An employee unpacks Black Friday sales merchandise in an aisle at a Walmart location in Chicago on Nov. 25, 2015. (Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via / Getty Images)

The move comes after Walmart split its shares 3-for-1 in February so more employees could be shareholders. CEO Doug McMillon said it follows the mission of the retailer's founder. 

"Sam Walton believed it was important to keep our share price in a range where purchasing whole shares, rather than fractions, was accessible to all of our associates," McMillon wrote.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
WMT WALMART INC. 61.09 +0.22 +0.36%

In total, more than 400,000 of its employees currently participate in the company's Walmart’s Associate Stock Purchase Plan, which gives them the ability to buy stock through payroll deductions.

It also provides a 15% company match on the first $1,800 each year, according to Walmart.

