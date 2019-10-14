China's trade with US shrinks again in September

The trade war between the U.S. and China continues to take a toll on the Chinese economy and threatens to tip the global economy into recession.

Continue Reading Below

China's trade with the United States fell by double digits again in September.

Exports to the United States, China's biggest foreign market, fell 17.8 percent to $36.5 billion, a deterioration from August's 16 percent decline, customs data showed Monday.

Imports of American goods sank 20.6 percent from the year before to $10.6 billion, a slight improvement over August's 22 percent decline.

President Trump agreed Friday to put off an additional tariff hike planned for this week on Chinese imports. The hike was planned for Tuesday on $250 billion of Chinese goods. But Washington still is planning a Dec. 15 tariff hike on $160 billion of smartphones and other imports.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In exchange, he said Beijing agreed to buy up to $50 billion of American farm goods. But they reported no agreements on disputes over China's trade surplus and technology policies that brought on the 15-month-old figh

Tit-for-tat tariff hikes on billions of dollars of each other's goods have battered manufacturers and farmers on both sides and disrupted supply chains worldwide. Uncertainty has prompted some companies to postpone investments, adding to downward pressure on global growth and fueling financial market jitters.

China's global exports fell 1.4 percent from a year earlier to $218.1 billion. Imports fell 5.8 percent to $178.5 billion.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Chinese growth fell to its lowest level in at least 26 years in the quarter ending in June, decelerating to 6.2 percent over a year earlier.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.