US hopeful China won't hit farmers with new tariffs: Ag Sec. Perdue

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue discusses trade negotiations with China.video

Farmers would rather have trade than aid: Sonny Perdue

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue discusses trade negotiations with China.

Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue says he is “hopeful” that China doesn’t follow through on retaliatory tariffs planned for U.S. agriculture products on Dec. 15.

China is set to place levies of 10 percent on more than 700 U.S. agriculture products and 5 percent tariffs on over 2,000 products if the U.S. goes forward with new duties on Chinese imports slated to hit the same day.

“We would love to have some resolution,” Perdue told FOX Business’ Kristina Partsinevelos exclusively.

As negotiations progressed, Chinese President Xi Jinping has waived tariffs on U.S. soybeans and pork and ramped up purchases of the former.

"Maybe that’s a good faith signal," Perdue said. "We hope it is."

This story is developing. Check back for updates.