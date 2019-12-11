China tariffs probably won't hit on Dec. 15: Chuck Grassley

The 15 percent tariffs set to hit Chinese goods on Dec. 15 may not happen after all.

Continue Reading Below

“A conversation I had Monday, that I won’t say who it was with, didn’t deal with tariffs, but it would tell me that tariffs will not be imposed on Dec. 15, and we could possibly be close to an agreement with China,” Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“I don’t have much more information than that, but it was very much a positive conversation about reaching a phase one agreement with China."

This story is developing. Check back for updates.