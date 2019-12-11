Expand / Collapse search
China tariffs probably won't hit on Dec. 15: Chuck Grassley

Grassley, R-Iowa, discusses the updated USMCA deal and China trade talks.video

The 15 percent tariffs set to hit Chinese goods on Dec. 15 may not happen after all.

“A conversation I had Monday, that I won’t say who it was with, didn’t deal with tariffs, but it would tell me that tariffs will not be imposed on Dec. 15, and we could possibly be close to an agreement with China,” Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo.

“I don’t have much more information than that, but it was very much a positive conversation about reaching a phase one agreement with China."

This story is developing. Check back for updates.