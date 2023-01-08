China Tesla buyers protest price cuts: video

Hundreds of Tesla clients in China who purchased cars from the electronic vehicle manufacturer late last year protested in Tesla stores after the company announced it would be cutting prices in response to disappointing sales numbers, videos show.

Tesla dropped the prices last week for its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in China, which is the world’s largest market for cars.

The company cut prices after disappointing sales numbers for the electronic vehicle pioneer showed a five-month low, with 55,796 cars getting delivered in China in December, or 44% less than the month before.

Tesla’s Model 3, the least expensive vehicle it has on the market, will cost Chinese consumers about $33,427, down from $38,704. The price of the Model Y was lowered from $42,051 to $37,830.

Energy market analysis Anas Alhajji in Dallas, Texas tweeted a clip of protestors walking into a Tesla store in China.

"Protesters who bought Tesla vehicles stormed a Tesla store in China after price cuts demanding a refund of the price difference," Alhajji said, asking if followers thought the protesters should be refunded the price difference.

In the video, people marched into the store, following one person who held a sign above his head. Another person is then seen trying to swat the sign out of the person’s hands.

Tesla’s stock has tumbled over the last year and is down about 72% from its highest point in November 2021.