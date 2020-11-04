China loathes more Trump toughness as yuan yo-yos

The Chinese are facing the reality that President Trump could be around four more years which may mean more tariffs and crackdowns as promised by the Commander in Chief.

The Chinese yuan fell sharply against the U.S. dollar as President Trump pulled ahead in key battleground states including Florida, Ohio and Pennsylvania late Tuesday evening.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CYB WISDOMTREE TRUST CHIN YUAN STR FD USD0.001 26.77 -0.03 -0.11% UUP INVESCO DB US DOLLAR INDEX BULLISH FUND - USD ACC 25.26 -0.14 -0.55%

The yuan traded down 0.69% at 6.7221 per dollar but remained near its strongest level since April 2019 as a Trump victory would likely mean four more years of tension between the world’s two largest economic superpowers.

A Biden win would likely soften the tough stance enforced by Trump's China hawks such as Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Trade Advisor Peter Navarro and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Trump’s trade deal with Beijing was signed just weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic, which originated in Wuhan, China, and spread throughout the world.

The virus has infected more than 9.3 million Americans and killed 232.500. Lockdowns aimed at slowing the spread of the disease sent the U.S. economy spiraling into its sharpest slowdown of the post-World War II era.

TRUMP: 'I VIEW CHINA DIFFERENTLY' SINCE CORONAVIRUS

Many lockdowns that were lifted have been reinstated in Europe and various U.S. states to some extent.

Trump has said he views China “differently” after the outbreak and has vowed to make them pay for the damage inflicted on the U.S.

TRUMP: IF BIDEN WINS, 'CHINA WILL OWN THE UNITED STATES'

He also warned that "China will own the United States" if Biden wins.