NEW YORK (Reuters) - Chevron Corp <CVX.N>, the second-largest U.S. oil company, reported a jump in quarterly earnings on Friday as oil prices surged and refining profits improved along with the global economy.

Chevron's first-quarter profit rose to $6.2 billion, or $3.09 per share, from $4.6 billion, or $2.27 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Matt Daily, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)