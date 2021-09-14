Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Markets

Chevron commits $10 billion to low-carbon projects

The $10 billion investment marked a threefold increase over Chevron’s previous target

close
UBS managing director and senior portfolio manager Jason Katz provides insight into climate change worries and today’s markets.  video

How are markets reacting to ‘dramatic’ UN climate report?

UBS managing director and senior portfolio manager Jason Katz provides insight into climate change worries and today’s markets. 

Energy giant Chevron unveiled plans Tuesday to invest $10 billion in low-carbon business initiatives through 2028 amid mounting pressure on producers to adopt climate-friendly practices.

The $10 billion investment marked a threefold increase over Chevron’s previous target of $3 billion. The company said $2 billion would be applied toward efforts to reduce carbon emissions from its operations.

"Chevron intends to be a leader in advancing a lower carbon future," said Michael Wirth, Chevron’s chairman and CEO. "Our planned actions target sectors of the economy that are harder to abate and leverage our capabilities, assets, and customer relationships."

Aside from the investment, Chevron reiterated its goal of cutting carbon intensity – defined as emissions compared to total energy produced -- by 35% through 2028 compared to 2016 levels. The company plans to expand production of renewable natural gas and hydrogen gas.

close
‘Kennedy’ all-star panel discusses the latest on the anti-police movement, climate change, and the Olympics video

Biden climate czar claims climate crisis may be 'worse' than COVID

‘Kennedy’ all-star panel discusses the latest on the anti-police movement, climate change, and the Olympics

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
CVX CHEVRON CORP. 96.20 -1.77 -1.81%

So far, Chevron has declined to set a target date to reach net-zero carbon emissions. Worth told investors that Chevron did not want to "be in a position in which we lay out ambitions that we don't believe are realistic and deliverable," according to Reuters.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Biden administration has called on businesses across various sectors to commit to green energy practices. In April, President Biden set a target of cutting economy-wide greenhouse gas emissions by 50-52% by 2030 as part of his goal to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.