Chesapeake Energy , battling a governance crisis and financial strain, said Chief Executive Aubrey McClendon is leaving the company on April 1.

McClendon, 53, who co-founded the company in 1989, was stripped of his title as chairman last year and big shareholders took control of the U.S. oil and gas company's board in June.

