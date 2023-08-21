Expand / Collapse search
Charles Schwab slashing jobs, offices to streamline operations

Charles Schwab estimates it could pay up to $500 million in employee and facility exit costs

FOX Business Flash top headlines for August 21

Charles Schwab says it is preparing to reduce both its headcount and real estate footprint in a series of cost-cutting measures aimed at streamlining operations.

The San Francisco-based brokerage giant reported in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing the moves were "directly related to the integration of TD Ameritrade," which Schwab acquired in 2020.

Charles Schwab logo in financial district in New York

Charles Schwab logo displayed at a location in the financial district in New York, Mar. 20, 2023. The company announced in an SEC filing Monday it plans to slash jobs and its real estate footprint as part of a plan to streamline operations. (Reuters/Brendan McDermid / Reuters Photos)

Schwab said the company is looking to close or downsize some of its corporate offices, and "plans to reduce its operating costs primarily through lower headcount and professional services." 

In response to FOX Business' request for comment, the company said in a statement, "We have said, we intend to take a series of actions this year and into 2024 aimed at removing cost and complexity from the firm, including reducing our expense base and streamlining our operating model."

TD Ameritrade logo on office window

TD Ameritrade logo seen in San Francisco. Charles Schwab acquired the discount brokerage in 2020 for $26 billion. (Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Schwab did not say how many jobs might be impacted by the move, but added, "This will result in eliminating some positions in the coming months, mostly in non-client facing areas.  We don’t yet have specifics to offer on how many positions will be eliminated."

According to the filing, the company expects to save at least $500 million a year through these cuts, but expects to pay as much as that in employee compensation benefits and facility exit costs when they occur.

The layoffs will likely happen before the end of the year, the filing said, while the real estate exit costs will likely carry into 2024.