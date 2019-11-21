Expand / Collapse search
Charles Schwab buying TD Ameritrade for $26B: EXCLUSIVE

By FOXBusiness
The brokerage wars are heating up.

Charles Schwab is buying Ameritrade for $26 billion, sources tell FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo exclusively. TD Ameritrade shares soared on the news while Charles Schwab was lower.

The deal will allow Charles Schwab to better compete with the likes of BlackRock.

Last month, Schwab announced it was slashing its commissions for online trades to zero, causing rivakls E-Trade and Fidelity to follow suit. Eliminating the $4.95 per trade commission will cost Schwab $90 million to $100 million in quarterly revenue, or about 3-4 percent of its total revenue.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.