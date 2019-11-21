Charles Schwab buying TD Ameritrade for $26B: EXCLUSIVE

The brokerage wars are heating up.

Charles Schwab is buying Ameritrade for $26 billion, sources tell FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo exclusively. TD Ameritrade shares soared on the news while Charles Schwab was lower.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % SCHW CHARLES SCHWAB 44.75 +0.35 +0.79% AMTD TD AMERITRADE HOLDING 41.38 +0.74 +1.82%

The deal will allow Charles Schwab to better compete with the likes of BlackRock.

Last month, Schwab announced it was slashing its commissions for online trades to zero, causing rivakls E-Trade and Fidelity to follow suit. Eliminating the $4.95 per trade commission will cost Schwab $90 million to $100 million in quarterly revenue, or about 3-4 percent of its total revenue.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.