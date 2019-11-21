Charles Schwab buying TD Ameritrade for $26B: EXCLUSIVE
The brokerage wars are heating up.
Charles Schwab is buying Ameritrade for $26 billion, sources tell FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo exclusively. TD Ameritrade shares soared on the news while Charles Schwab was lower.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|SCHW
|CHARLES SCHWAB
|44.75
|+0.35
|+0.79%
|AMTD
|TD AMERITRADE HOLDING
|41.38
|+0.74
|+1.82%
The deal will allow Charles Schwab to better compete with the likes of BlackRock.
Last month, Schwab announced it was slashing its commissions for online trades to zero, causing rivakls E-Trade and Fidelity to follow suit. Eliminating the $4.95 per trade commission will cost Schwab $90 million to $100 million in quarterly revenue, or about 3-4 percent of its total revenue.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.