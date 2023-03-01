Caterpillar workers reach contract deal at deadline, averting possible strike

A tentative agreement was reached on a new contract with the union representing workers at four Caterpillar facilities.

The deal with the world's largest construction equipment maker over wage increases and other issues, possibly averted a strike.

The current six-year labor contract ended March 1.

Workers had threatened a strike for wage increases, improved safety measures and better healthcare benefits.

"Members at four locals in Illinois and Pennsylvania will review the tentative agreement and vote at upcoming ratification meetings," the United Auto Workers (UAW) said in a statement, without giving any other details.

The contract covers roughly 7,000 union employees represented by UAW at three manufacturing plants in central Illinois and a parts and distribution center in York, Pennsylvania.

The union workers at the four Caterpillar facilities voted almost unanimously in January to authorize a strike, according to one local union's Facebook page.

CAT has more than 100,000 employees worldwide.

The last strike at the company in the U.S. was in May 2012.

Reuters contributed to this report.