Cannabis producer Canopy Growth smoked by restructuring charge
Sales trailed Wall Street estimates of C$128.8 million.
Canopy Growth Corp.’s fourth-quarter loss widened after a C$743 million restructuring charge.
Continue Reading Below
The Ontario, Canada-based cannabis producer lost C$1.3 billion, or C$3.72 per share, as net revenue spiked 15 percent to C$107.9 million Canadian dollars. Wall Street analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting revenue of C$128.8 million.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|CGC
|CANOPY GROWTH CORP
|21.72
|+1.82
|+9.15%
“I am excited to implement our strategy reset and organization redesign over the course of fiscal 2021,” CEO David Klein said in a statement.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS
This story is developing. Check back for updates.