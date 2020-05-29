Expand / Collapse search
Marijuana

Cannabis producer Canopy Growth smoked by restructuring charge

Sales trailed Wall Street estimates of C$128.8 million.

By FOXBusiness
Canopy Growth Corp.’s fourth-quarter loss widened after a C$743 million restructuring charge.

The Ontario, Canada-based cannabis producer lost C$1.3 billion, or C$3.72 per share, as net revenue spiked 15 percent to C$107.9 million Canadian dollars. Wall Street analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting revenue of C$128.8 million.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
CGCCANOPY GROWTH CORP21.72+1.82+9.15%

“I am excited to implement our strategy reset and organization redesign over the course of fiscal 2021,” CEO David Klein said in a statement.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.