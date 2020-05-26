Who is more likely to smoke marijuana?

Marijuana is the most commonly used illicit drug in the United States, with approximately tens of millions of people using each month, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to a July 2019 poll from Gallup, which surveyed 1,525 adults across the nation who were at least 18 years old, the likelihood of someone smoking marijuana "varies significantly" by gender, age, region and political ideology.

Overall, the survey indicated that adults between 18 to 29 years old are the age group most likely to smoke marijuana.

According to the findings, 22 percent of 18- to 29-year-olds revealed they smoked, which makes them twice as likely to smoke compared to adults from 30-49 years old and seven times as likely as adults older than 65 years old.

Eleven percent of adults from 30-49 years admitted to smoking and 12 percent of people ages 50 to 64 do. Meanwhile, only three percent of people over the age of 65 admitted to smoking.

The Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act has yet to make it to the House floor and to date, pot remains illegal under federal law. Many states, however, have permitted its use for recreational and medicinal purposes within their own borders.

Marijuana is currently legal for medical use within 33 states and the District of Columbia. However, at the beginning of the year, Illinois, which already allowed medical marijuana, joined 10 other states in legalizing cannabis for recreational purposes.

In addition to Illinois, Alaska, California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Nevada, Oregon, Vermont, Washington, and the District of Columbia have also legalized the substance for recreational use. In 2020, scores of other states are expected to follow suit.

"Changes in marijuana policies across states legalizing marijuana for medical and/or recreational use suggest that marijuana is gaining greater acceptance in our society," said Dr. Nora Volkow, director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Aside from age, the results also revealed that men are twice as likely to smoke marijuana than women. Additionally, liberals are six times more likely to smoke than conservatives and twice as likely as moderates, according to the findings.

When it comes to a specific region, the survey revealed that 13 percent of adults smoke in the midwest, 15 percent smoke within the East and upwards of 16 percent smoke in the West -- a far cry from the 7 percent of adults in the south.

