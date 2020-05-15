Buffett slashes Goldman Sachs stake, trims JPMorgan
JPMorgan still has Buffett's attention
Warren Buffett took more steps to rejigger his portfolio as the coronavirus impact continues to play out across financial markets.
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway adjusted stakes in two of the nation's biggest financial firms; JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs, which took the bigger hit.
The firm's stake in Goldman was cut by 84 percent to 1.9 million shares from 12 million, according to SEC Filings. The stock has tumbled 25 percent this year, compared to the 11.4 percent drop in the S&P 500.
FOX Business reported on Thursday that Goldman, under pressure to boost its performance, was eyeing potential banking acquisitions with Wells Fargo, PNC and US Bancorp making the shortlist of contenders. All of the companies declined to comment.
As for JPMorgan, Berkshire still maintains a large position of 57.7 million shares yet trimmed its stake by 1.8 million, according to SEC filings.
Earlier this month at his pared-down virtual annual meeting, Buffett disclosed he had exited the majority stakes of his airline holdings, as the coronavirus decimated the industry.
While he noted he didn't have any great insights into the COVID-19 pandemic the 89-year-old billionaire did offer an optimistic prediction, "the American magic has always prevailed, and it will do so again."