Bud Light to spend 'heavily' on marketing after Dylan Mulvaney controversy: report

Anheuser-Busch is reportedly planning a major marketing push for Bud Light as the beer giant scrambles to recover after the brand's partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney prompted a boycott from conservative drinkers.

Benj Steinman, editor of Beer Marketer's Insights, told the New York Post that Anheuser-Busch executives informed distributors this week in a closed-door meeting in Washington, D.C., that the company will "spend heavily on the brand after spending fell of a cliff last year."

According to the Post, Steinman wrote in a letter to clients Wednesday that the company "did promise to spend lotsa dough on Bud Light [marketing] this spring and summer, starting with big push this week for the NFL draft."

Bud Light remains embroiled in controversy after the brand sent Mulvaney a personalized pack of beer with her likeness as part of an ad for the company's March Madness contest and to celebrate a year since Mulvaney began identifying as a woman.

After the partnership went viral, Anheuser-Busch lost some $5 billion in market value amid calls for a nationwide boycott, and bars and distributors across the country reported significant drops in Bud Light sales.

The backlash led the brand to shake up its marketing team, and Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth published a lengthy statement hoping to tamp down the animosity aimed at Bud Light and its parent company.

