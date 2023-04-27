Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Food and Drinks

Bud Light to spend 'heavily' on marketing after Dylan Mulvaney controversy: report

Anheuser-Busch scrambling to repair Bud Light's image after backlash over partnership with trans influencer

close
Former Anheuser-Busch President Anson Frericks reacts to Bud Light sales continuing to fall after the transgender ad controversy on 'The Evening Edit.' video

Former Anheuser-Busch president: They have not been clear what Bud Light stands for

Former Anheuser-Busch President Anson Frericks reacts to Bud Light sales continuing to fall after the transgender ad controversy on 'The Evening Edit.'

Anheuser-Busch is reportedly planning a major marketing push for Bud Light as the beer giant scrambles to recover after the brand's partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney prompted a boycott from conservative drinkers.

Dylan Mulvaney drinks Bud Light beer

Bud Light has faced intense backlash from longtime customers over its recent campaign with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney. (Instagram / Fox News / File / Fox News)

Benj Steinman, editor of Beer Marketer's Insights, told the New York Post that Anheuser-Busch executives informed distributors this week in a closed-door meeting in Washington, D.C., that the company will "spend heavily on the brand after spending fell of a cliff last year."

BUD LIGHT'S DYLAN MULVANEY CAMPAIGN AN ‘EPIC MARKET FAIL’: DAVID JOHNSON

According to the Post, Steinman wrote in a letter to clients Wednesday that the company "did promise to spend lotsa dough on Bud Light [marketing] this spring and summer, starting with big push this week for the NFL draft."

Bud Light beer bottles

Bud Light is reportedly planning a major ad blitz following backlash over the brand's partnership with trans activist Dylan Mulvaney. (Jason Kempin / Getty Images for Bud Light / Getty Images)

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
BUD ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV 66.21 +0.01 +0.02%

Bud Light remains embroiled in controversy after the brand sent Mulvaney a personalized pack of beer with her likeness as part of an ad for the company's March Madness contest and to celebrate a year since Mulvaney began identifying as a woman.

ANHEUSER-BUSCH ‘HELD SOCIAL KNIFE’ TO RESTAURANT, BAR OWNERS' HEADS: JOE PENOVICH

After the partnership went viral, Anheuser-Busch lost some $5 billion in market value amid calls for a nationwide boycott, and bars and distributors across the country reported significant drops in Bud Light sales.

close
Former Levi’s executive Jennifer Sey discusses Budweiser’s patriotic ad release after Dylan Mulvaney partnership controversy on 'The Bottom Line.' video

Is Bud Light’s brand damage reversible?

Former Levi’s executive Jennifer Sey discusses Budweiser’s patriotic ad release after Dylan Mulvaney partnership controversy on 'The Bottom Line.'

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The backlash led the brand to shake up its marketing team, and Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth published a lengthy statement hoping to tamp down the animosity aimed at Bud Light and its parent company.

Fox News' Timothy Nerozzi contributed to this report.