Boston Globe says break up Google, cites Internet dominance

The Boston Globe editorial board made a case to break up Google and is putting the onus on the government to pave the way to split dominating technology companies in an op-ed published on Thursday.

“Never in the history of the world has a single company had so much control over what people know and think,” according to the article. “Yet Washington has been slow to recognize that Google’s power is a problem, much less embrace the obvious solution: breaking the company up.”

The main problem is that Google accounts for 90% of all Internet searches, the Boston Globe said.

“We think that people have looked at these Internet companies as if they are still dorm room projects,” the Boston Globe Deputy Managing Editor Dante Ramos told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on “Varney & Co.” on Monday. “But Google is a monopoly in search.”

Google is owned by Alphabet but owns dozens of companies itself, including those involved in robotics, mapping, broadcasting, telecommunications and advertising. Ramos said the company will continue to expand as it collects data.

“There’s a lot of power that radiates outward from there and we think that we should take a closer look at it,” he said. “They’ve got a lot of data now -- they are only going to be collecting more data -- the bigger they get and the longer the status quo goes on, advances in artificial intelligence will exponentially increase their ability to do what they are doing now.”