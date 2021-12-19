Boeing sells its Commercial Airplanes headquarters for $100M

Boeing has completed the sale of its Commercial Airplanes headquarters campus in a suburb of Seattle.

The complex was put on the market in April, according to The Seattle Times.

Unico Properties, a subsidiary of a Seattle-based private equity real estate investment firm, is the buyer.

While the company did not disclose the purchase price, a person with knowledge of the sale put it at $100 million.

Unico said it bought the site for its location near commuter rail, the Southcenter mall and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport as a "transit-oriented investment," according to a news release.

It's the latest in a series of real estate divestments made by the planemaker as it slashed costs during the pandemic-driven aviation downturn.

Besides the headquarters building, the site included another building that once housed Boeing’s state-of-the-art training facilities and full-flight simulators.

Boeing moved the simulators to Miami and the training to other facilities.

The complex was built on the site of the former Longacres horse-racing track which Boeing bought 31 years ago.