Boeing recommending pilots of 737 Max receive simulator training

Boeing is recommending pilots who fly its 737 Max receive training in a flight simulator before getting into the cockpit and operating the aircraft.

The FAA will have the final word on whether to recommend simulator training to pilots of the Max jets. The agency has not yet completed its review of the aircraft.

"Safety is Boeing's top priority," said interim Boeing CEO Greg Smith. "Public, customer and stakeholder confidence in the 737 MAX is critically important to us and with that focus Boeing has decided to recommend MAX simulator training combined with computer-based training for all pilots prior to returning the MAX safely to service."

The planemaker had previously proposed training for pilots, but that training did not include time in a simulator.

Boeing's best-selling jet was grounded worldwide in March after two fatal crashes that killed more than 340 people.

In the aftermath of the crashes, Boeing has faced increased pressure from lawmakers and suspended production of the Max from January, while its former CEO Dennis Muilenburg resigned in late December.

