Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Boeing

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

The plane was a 15-year-old 777-300ER with General Electric engines

close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for February 25

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

A Rossiya Airlines Boeing 777 cargo plane made an emergency landing at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport on Friday due to a problem with an engine control sensor, the airline said.

The plane was a 15-year-old 777-300ER, according to flight tracking website FlightRadar24, which means it has General Electric engines.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Those are different from the Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engines under scrutiny after an engine fire aboard a United Airlines 777 on Saturday which prompted the suspension of operations involving planes using those engines.

General Electric did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
BABOEING COMPANY216.45-12.89-5.62%
GEGENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY12.76-0.36-2.74%

Russian airlines operate Boeing 777-300ER planes equipped with General Electric GE90-115B engines, federal aviation agency Rosaviatsiya said on Wednesday said, adding it was not considering suspending operation of those aircraft.

BOEING WILL PAY $6.6M TO SETTLE FAA ALLEGATIONS

Rossiya Airlines Flight 4520, travelling from Hong Kong to Madrid, touched down in Moscow at 0444 local time (0144 GMT), data from Flightradar24 showed. Rossiya Airlines, a unit of Russian state carrier Aeroflot, said the crew requested the landing at the airline's base airport in Moscow.

"The landing took place normally," Rossiya said in a statement, adding that the flight would continue to Madrid after 0900 GMT on Friday.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; additional reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney; writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by Jason Neely)