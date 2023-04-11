Boeing returns 737 MAX service for 11 Chinese airlines

The Boeing Company announced Tuesday that 11 Chinese airlines have returned the company’s maligned 737 MAX to service as of April 10.

According to Boeing, a total of 43 MAX jets are back in the air, making up 45% of the country’s MAX fleet.

While the plane manufacturer did not name the 11 airlines, carriers including Hainan Airlines, Fuzhou Airlines, Lucky Air and Air China have flown the jets in the months since.

"This shows our commitment to our Chinese commercial airplane customers," said Sherry Carbary, president of Boeing China. "This equipment enables us to further improve our support to operators as they expand 737 MAX operations in China and regionally" said Sherry Carbary, president of Boeing China, in a statement shared with FOX Business on Tuesday.

The best-selling model was grounded in March 2019 after fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia but returned to service around the world starting in late 2020 after modifications to the aircraft and pilot training.

To support the MAXs return to commercial service in China, Boeing is offering enhanced 737 MAX training following the company’s upgrade to a training device at the Shanghai Flight Training Campus.

China is the last major market to resume flying the MAX amid ongoing trade tensions with the United States.

Shares of Boeing have gained over 20% in the past 12-months.

