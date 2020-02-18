Are blue-collar workers truly seeing the boom?

President Trump has touted the "blue-collar boom" in the U.S., but are workers actually seeing it firsthand?

At Conveyor Accessories, a parts manufacturer for farming and mining conveyor belts located outside Chicago, FOX Business’ Grady Trimble asked workers how they feel about the state of the economy. Most workers agree with Trump: business is booming.

“I think the economy is getting better,” said Luis Flores, who works in manufacturing. “We’re really busy. We’re trying to catch up.”

Seasoned electrician Greg Anliker noted he’s seeing businesses willing to spend money, which means, overall, more work for him. Worker Tim Goggin said: “We're working 50 hours a week, and it's a nice paycheck. There really [aren’t] any bad things right now."

But not everyone feels confident the job market is on the rise. Trimble spoke with ironworker Harry Benton who believes “the economy is a little different than it’s portrayed.”

"We have a 30 percent unemployment rate right now within the union," he said.

Employment of ironworkers is projected to climb 11 percent from 2018 and 2028, a much quicker rate than the average for all other jobs, according to data from the Labor Department. Large construction projects, like high-rise buildings, are expected to drive growth in the sector. Maintaining and repairing aging infrastructure like bridges and roads will also contribute to growth.

Media pay for an ironworker is $52,770 per year, or $25.37 per hour, according to the Labor Department.

