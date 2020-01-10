Mike Rowe: Parents push college in fear of ‘screwing our kids up’

The thought that having a college education and getting a white-collar job has been ingrained into society. But does America need to step away from this mode of thinking?

Continue Reading Below

“Dirty Jobs” host Mike Rowe believes that an “entire generation has grown into a labor market with binary kind of expectation” that is “very difficult” to step away from,” he told FOX Business Stuart Varney Friday.

“All of it comes down to this fear, I think, that we're going to screw our kids up,” he said.

LACK OF SHOP CLASSES IS WHY WE'RE $1.6T IN STUDENT DEBT: MIKE ROWE

Although employment rates are at an all-time high and 145,000 jobs were added in December, there's still a need for skilled workers. Rowe also believes there’s a “will gap.”

“What if the opportunities that are currently available have simply been made to appear less appealing than they actually are?” Rowe asked. “What if, for the last 40 years, we've been promoting one form of education at the expense of all the others and certain types of jobs at the expense of others?”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Rowe added that it’s a “suckers bet” to argue white-collar jobs are superior to blue-collar jobs.

“They're both equally important,” he said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Rowe believes that not ranking vocational schools has indirectly contributed to rising student debt.

“$1.6 trillion in student loans isn't really a mystery when you think of it in terms that we've been telling people for decades that if they don't sign on the dotted line, they're going to wind up turning a wrench,” he said.