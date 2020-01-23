Helicopter-sharing app Blade enters organ transport business

There’s a small window of opportunity for an organ transplant to be safely and healthily transported.

Continue Reading Below

NYU Langone Health, in partnership with Blade air travel service, is expediting the process by using helicopters to avoid congested travel.

Dr. Marc Siegel, a Fox News medical contributor and NYU Langone professor of medicine, was able to experience the process first hand, telling Fox News’ Ainsley Earhardt that it’s changing the world of transplants.

“Speed is increasing, traffic and costs are decreasing, the benefits are bountiful and outcomes are improving,” he said.

90% OF EMPLOYEES ATTEND WORK SICK: STUDY

Time is one of the most critical aspects of organ transports, and the speed of an aircraft with the ability to avoid congested roadways helps make the process that much smoother.

“Reducing transit time is what Blade does for a living,” Will Heyburn, the company's head of corporate development, said.

Dr. Nader Moazami, NYU Langone chief of cardiac/lung transplantation, said there’s “no question” that the shorter an organ goes being outside of a body, the better its functionality is.

According to Heyburn, there is no extra cost for transporting an organ via Blade, and Siegel said the journey costs a quarter less than what a medical evacuation helicopter would.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Siegel stressed the importance of a Blade helicopter being able to fly over Manhattan and land across the street from the hospital, cutting out traffic and saving time exponentially.

Gary Gregory, who received a lung transported by Blade to the New York hospital, said he had a "great experience" and a "very quick recovery."

“I’m blessed,” he said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE