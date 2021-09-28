Blackstone to sell The Cosmopolitan resort and casino for $5.65B

Blackstone Inc said on Monday it would sell its The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas resort and casino for $5.65 billion.

As part of the deal, MGM Resorts International would buy the operations of The Cosmopolitan for $1.63 billion.

THEME PARKS STRUGGLED WITH ATTENDANCE IN 2020, NEW REPORT DETAILS

MGM would also enter into a long-term lease agreement with a partnership among Stonepeak Partners, Cherng Family Trust and Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc, which will acquire The Cosmopolitan's real estate assets.

Blackstone had acquired the property for about $1.7 billion in 2014 and spent $500 million on upgrades, including renovating nearly 3,000 guest rooms and adding new restaurants and bars.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

It said The Cosmopolitan's recent performance has been stronger than ever, exceeding pre-pandemic levels in the second quarter of this year.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2022.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka and Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Uttaresh.V)