Bitcoin price slide continues

While equity investors are seeing fresh records, bitcoin followers aren't seeing what they would call a Santa Claus Rally.

The cryptocurrency continued its down week, trading near $47,000 on Thursday morning.

Over the past two days, bitcoin is down more than 7%.

Bitcoin is also feeling the effects of low daily volume due to the year-end holiday season, according to Coindesk.

Crypto investors have been focusing on an end of week event in the form of the expiration of options contracts on Dec. 31.

A total of 124,700 option contracts worth nearly $6 billion are set to expire Friday, according to data provided by Skew.

Options give the purchaser the right but not the obligation to buy the underlying asset at a predetermined price on or before a specific date.

Bitcoin is down more than 17% month-to-date, heading for the worst month since May 2021 when it dropped more than 35%

It is still up almost 63% year-to-date, but down more than 30% from its all-time high of $69,000 on Nov. 10.