Bitcoin, gold prices jump on inflation hedge

Investors are rushing to pad their portfolios with both new and traditional inflation hedges, a sign higher prices won't abate anytime soon.

Following October's 6.2% surge, annually, in consumer prices, reported on Wednesday, crypto and gold prices spiked.

STOCKS SLIDE AS INFLATION SURGES

Bitcoin surged above the $68,000 level, just below its all-time high of $68,525.84, as tracked by CoinDesk.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BITO PROSHARES TRUST BITCOIN STRATEGY ETF 44.05 +0.74 +1.71% GCC WISDOMTREE TRUST ENHANCED COMMODITY STRATEGY 21.33 +0.03 +0.12% BITQ EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS TRUST BITWISE CRYPTO INNOVATORS E 33.91 -0.23 -0.67%

In turn, various crypto exchange-traded funds also rose.

INFLATION WILL LIKELY GET WORSE BEFORE IT STARTS IMPROVING, GOLDMAN WARNS

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GLD SPDR GOLD SHARES TRUST - EUR ACC 173.37 +2.09 +1.22%

By the same token, gold, a traditional inflation hedge, rose nearly 2% to $1,862.50. The SPDR Gold ETF traded higher in tandem.

The yellow metal is on pace for its fifth straight session of gains and year to date has fallen over 3%.