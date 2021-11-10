Bitcoin, gold prices jump on inflation hedge
Consumer prices rose 6.2% Y/O/Y in October, the most in 31 years
Investors are rushing to pad their portfolios with both new and traditional inflation hedges, a sign higher prices won't abate anytime soon.
Following October's 6.2% surge, annually, in consumer prices, reported on Wednesday, crypto and gold prices spiked.
STOCKS SLIDE AS INFLATION SURGES
Bitcoin surged above the $68,000 level, just below its all-time high of $68,525.84, as tracked by CoinDesk.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|BITO
|PROSHARES TRUST BITCOIN STRATEGY ETF
|44.05
|+0.74
|+1.71%
|GCC
|WISDOMTREE TRUST ENHANCED COMMODITY STRATEGY
|21.33
|+0.03
|+0.12%
|BITQ
|EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS TRUST BITWISE CRYPTO INNOVATORS E
|33.91
|-0.23
|-0.67%
In turn, various crypto exchange-traded funds also rose.
INFLATION WILL LIKELY GET WORSE BEFORE IT STARTS IMPROVING, GOLDMAN WARNS
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|GLD
|SPDR GOLD SHARES TRUST - EUR ACC
|173.37
|+2.09
|+1.22%
By the same token, gold, a traditional inflation hedge, rose nearly 2% to $1,862.50. The SPDR Gold ETF traded higher in tandem.
The yellow metal is on pace for its fifth straight session of gains and year to date has fallen over 3%.