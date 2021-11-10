Stocks slide as consumer prices surge by most in over 30 years

U.S. stocks were lower Wednesday after the latest reading on inflation showed consumer prices accelerated by the most in 31 years.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 43 points, or 0.12%, while the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite index declined 0.34% and 0.78%, respectively. The early weakness has all three of the major averages on track for a second day of losses after closing at record highs on Monday.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 36287.8 -32.18 -0.09% SP500 S&P 500 4675.1 -10.15 -0.22% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 15792.630826 -93.91 -0.59%

Consumer prices climbed 6.2% year over year in October and rose 0.9% from the prior month. Analysts were expecting a 0.6% jump in October.

Following the report, the yield on the 10-year note was higher by four basis points at 1.48%.

In stocks, Rivian Automotive Inc. is set for the biggest stock market debut since Facebook’s 2012 debut after pricing its initial public offering at $78 per share and raising about $11.9 billion. Shares will trade under the ticker RIVN.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % RIVN RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE INC. 78.00 n.a. n.a.%

DoorDash Inc. agreed to acquire international delivery platform Wolt in an $8.1 billion deal. The company reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss, but revenue that topped estimates.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DASH DOORDASH, INC. 220.00 +27.98 +14.57%

Coinbase Global Inc. reported weaker-than-expected quarter sales as trading volume fell and the number of monthly transacting users declined.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % COIN COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. 325.40 -31.99 -8.95%

Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox said he is leaving the company effective Jan. 31. Maddox, who took the helm following founder Steve Wynn’s resignation in 2018, will be replaced by Wynn Interactive CEO Craig Billings. Both top and bottom line numbers exceeded analysts’ expectations.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % WYNN WYNN RESORTS LTD. 95.64 +1.52 +1.62%

Krispy Kreme Inc. beat on both the top and bottom lines as price increases helped offset rising labor and commodities costs. The company, which hiked prices in September, is planning another increase during the current quarter.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DNUT KRISPY KREME 14.82 +1.84 +14.18%

Walt Disney Co., Bumble Inc. and Beyond Meat Inc. are among the companies scheduled to report their quarterly results following the closing bell.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DIS THE WALT DISNEY CO. 175.73 +0.61 +0.35% BMBL BUMBLE, INC. 49.68 -1.16 -2.28% BYND BEYOND MEAT, INC. 97.16 -0.83 -0.85%

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil slid 6 cents to $84.09 a barrel and gold spiked $25.20 to $1,856 an ounce.

Overseas markets were mostly lower.

In Europe, Germany’s DAX 30 and France’s CAC 40 declined 0.11% and 0.21%, respectively, while Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.44%.

Asian bourses were mixed with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index climbing 0.74%, China’s Shanghai Composite index falling 0.42% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 losing 0.61%.