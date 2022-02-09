Bitcoin trades above $43,000 Wednesday morning

Bitcoin gave up recent gains Wednesday morning after rising in five of the last six days.

Bitcoin was above $43,000, having gained more than 6% in the past two days.

It is up more than 15% month-to-date, but down over 4% year-to-date.

While Bitcoin has had major ups and down since the start of the year, analysts still see big numbers on the horizon.

Bitcoin started trading along with equities when the Fed announced its upcoming policy changes according to a note from FSInsight entitled "Digital Assets in a Post-Cycle World", and reported by CoinDesk.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX BUSINESS' REAL-TIME CRYPTOCURRENCY PRICING DATA

Bitcoin and the wider crypto market has correlated with technology stocks because of "legacy market capital entering the fold," Sean Farrell, head of digital asset strategy, wrote in the note Friday.

Farrell does believe the crypto could reach $200,000 in the second half of the year.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The FSInsight report also said Ethereum is undervalued relative to cloud platforms, and ether, which is the native token of the network, could reach $12,000 in 2022.